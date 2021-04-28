'Sasural Simar Ka' Fame Vaishali Takkar Gets Engaged To Abhinandan Singh

TV actor Vaishali Takkar who has been a part of several popular TV shows announced her engagement on social media. Vaishali Takkar is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vaada Raha and today she announced that she’s all set to tie the knot with Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal. The couple's Roka ceremony took place on April 26, 2021, and Vaishali is all excited to start a new phase in her life.

Vaishali Takkar all set to tie the knot

Vaishali Takkar shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she announced her wedding and her Roka ceremony. She wrote, "What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world ♥ï¸ #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa ðŸ¥° #AbhiShali #rokaceremony"(sic). Vaishali Takkar draped a gorgeous red saree with a diamond-studded blouse. Vaishali Takkar's fiance Abhinandan Singh wore black ensembles. In the video, Vaishali's family members fed sweets to the couple and celebrated the event.

Vaishali Takkar is getting married to a dental surgeon from Kenya, whom she met through a matrimonial website, a few months back. The couple was supposed to get married in India in May but had to change their plans due to the pandemic. While speaking to Telly Chakkar, Vaishali Takkar said that she was supposed to get married to Abhinandan in May without meeting him. However, the latter decided to come and see her and thus her parents performed a quick Roka ceremony for the couple. Vaishali also mentioned that the Roka ceremony took place at her home in Mumbai in presence of her parents and her fiancé.

Good wishes and comments on Vaishali Takkar's Instagram

Several celebrities from the TV industry congratulated Vaishali Takkar on the beginning of her new phase. Celebrities who congratulated Vaishali Takkar included Rohan Mehra, Ankit Raizada, Krissann Barretto, Khushwant Walia, Priyanka Udhwani, Jayati Bhatia and Kanika Mann. Many other celebrities left a comment under her post, Congratulating her.

(Image Source: Vaishali Takkar/Instagram)

