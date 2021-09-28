Saturday Night Live Season 47 Will See New Cast Members In Place Of Beck And Lauren

Saturday Night Live Season 47 is not going to look the same this year. The makers of the show have brought a lot of changes to this star-studded show, along with a new cast ensemble. The show will also see several new celebrity hosts. Here are all the details about SNL Season 47.

SNL 2021-2022 is going to return in October. As per a report by People, the cast members Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt would not be a part of the long-running sketch series anymore. The show's ensemble cast for its 47th season includes Michael Che, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong. Bowen Yang, Choe Fineman, and Melissa Villasenor have been promoted to the repertory cast for the new season. The season's featured cast members are James Austin, Aristotle Athari, and Sarah Sherman. They will also join Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.

Bennett and Holt's heartfelt tribute to Saturday Night Live

Both Bennett and Holt had a fun time on SNL. Bennett became a part of the show in 2013. He became an ensemble cast member by 2015. Beck Bennett had impressed the audience with his various impressions, including Bill Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Mike Pence, and Jake Tapper. Bennett said goodbye to the show via Instagram and shared a series of monochrome photos from his time on the series. In the caption, he wrote, "Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.".

Holt became a part of the show as a featured player in 2020. However, they were enough for Holt to create an abundance of memories. Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt note for the show and shared how she would miss being a part of it. She wrote, "What an incredible year spent with incredible people💖🥰 I will always be so grateful. Cheers to all the cast members past, present, & future ☺️🙌 So proud to be/have been a part of this amazing family. These three letters will always bring joy to my heart… SNL, I love you❤️".

Image: AP & Instagram/@holtlauren