Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: Dheeraj Dhooper Finds His Role 'challenging But Also Divergent'

The Life OK hit show Saubhagyavati Bhava has been renewed for the second season. While Karanvir Bohra played the main lead in the first part, he is replaced by Dheeraj Dhooper in the second installment. The actor recently opened up on why he chose to be a part of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

3 things you need to know

Saubhagyavati Bhava started premiering on Life OK in January 2011.

The hit show starred Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra, and Harshad Chopda in major roles.

The series ran for more than 300 episodes before wrapping up in 2013.

Dheeraj Dhooper is excited about Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dheeraj was asked about his reason for choosing to be a part of Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. The actor replied, “This opportunity brings a surge of excitement as I step into a role that is not only challenging but also divergent from my previous endeavors. As an actor, pushing boundaries is what keeps the journey exhilarating, and this role certainly promises that."

(Dheeraj Dhooper finds Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 "challenging but also divergent" | Image: Instagram)

Saubhagyavati Bhava was created by Trishula Productions and UTV Software Communications. The main plot of the show was a woman's struggle to escape her controlling, abusive spouse. Karanvir Bohra will also play a significant part in the second season of the show, however, details of his character haven’t been revealed yet. The forthcoming season will air on Star Bharat.

What's next for Dheeraj Dhooper?

Just a few months ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora joyfully welcomed their baby boy into the world, marking a significant milestone in their lives. In addition to this personal joy, the actor is all set to venture into the world of OTT platforms with his upcoming debut. He will be sharing the screen with actresses Divya Agarwal and Nargis Fakhri in the web series titled Tatlubaaz.