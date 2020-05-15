Karanvir Bohra Explains Why He Felt ‘bad’ Playing Viraj In 'Saubhagyavati Bhava'

With the coronavirus lockdown across the country, many shoots have been put on hold. This has also led to many channels airing yesteryear favourite shows back on the televisions. After iconic shows like Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, fans will now be treated to the re-telecast of Saubhagyavati Bhava. The lead actor of the show, Karanvir Bohra recently spoke about his excitement on hearing the same and more.

Karanvir Bohra talks about Saubhagyavati Bhava

Karanvir Bohra played the role of an abusive husband, Viraj Dobriyal in Saubhagyavati Bhava. While taking a look back at his character, he said that he “hates such kind of people” when it comes to real-life who abuse their wives. He also revealed that although he garnered a lot of praise and accolades for his role in Saubhagyavati Bhava, Karanvir Bohra used to feel bad about playing such a role.

The actor also went on to say that still, he gave his 100% into the character and people have been showering their love for the same even today. Karanvir Bohra also went on to call his character from Saubhagyavati Bhava as “demented and psychotic by nature”. He also went on to say that such characters in real-life are “weak human beings”. Karanvir Bohra also added that he wanted to play Viraj Dobriyal because he wanted people to understand the kind of person he is.

Karanvir Bohra also revealed that he cannot contain his excitement on hearing about the re-telecast of Saubhagyavati Bhava. He also added that this will be a piece of good news since fans of Saubhagyavati Bhava loved his character, Viraj Dobriyal. He explained how the show first aired eight years ago and now, with the re-telecast even the new generation will be able to love Saubhagyavati Bhava again. Karanvir Bohra also added that he thinks his character of Viraj Dobriyal will always live and be loved.

Saubhagyavati Bhava will be telecasted every day on Shemaroo TV. The show is based on the lives of Viraj Dobriyal who marries a simple, middle-class girl Janhvi but ends up becoming very possessive and over-protective about her. Saubhagyavati Bhava gets into a new twist when Harshad enters Janhvi’s life and things turn the other way.

