Saumya Tandon Extends Birthday Wishes To 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's' Manmohan Tiwari

Saumya Tandon, most well-known as Anita Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain exited the sitcom a few months ago but her relationship with her co-stars still remains warm. The Jab We Met actor took to her official Instagram handle earlier today and extended birthday wishes to her ex-costar Rohitashv Gour, who plays the popular character of Manmohan Tiwari. Here is everything you need to know about Saumya's wish for Rohitashv Gour's birthday.

Saumya Tandon's wish for Rohitashv Gour's birthday

Actor and host Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram handle earlier today and posted a birthday wish for her Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain co-actor. She shared a snippet from her old days on the show's set wherein both Saumya and Rohitashv could be seen dressed like their characters Anita Bhabhi and Manmohan Tiwari. While Saumya looked stunning in a light blue and white suit in the throwback picture, Gour wore a red-coloured patterned shirt with a pair of black pants.

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the sets of the sitcom where all the crew members and actors could be seen prepping for Gour's birthday celebration. Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre also indulged in fun banter and said a few things about Gour as well on his birthday. The 8-minute long video garnered close to 13k views within a few hours of posting it and people showered the talented actor with birthday wishes and compliments. Saumya Tandon also commented saying, "Happy Bday Tiwariji. Lots of â¤ï¸".

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai cast

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is a very popular sitcom that airs on &TV and the show takes place in the fictional Modern Colony located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them. The current cast of the series includes Rohitashv Gour, Neha Pendse, Shubhangi Atre, and Asif Sheikh in lead roles. Both the female leads have been changed once during the course of the sitcom, which first aired in the year 2015.

Image Credits: Rohitashv Gour Official Instagram Account

