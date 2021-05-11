Saumya Tandon Shares Photos Of 'mask Fashion' During The Spanish Flu In 1918

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country and people are rushing to get vaccinated. A similar pandemic took place more than a century ago in 1918 and it was known as the Spanish Flu. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram stories and shared vintage pictures from the Spanish Flu pandemic and how people masked up back then. Here is everything you need to know about Saumya Tandon's latest Instagram stories.

Saumya Tandon shares pictures of 'mask fashion' from 100 years ago

Jab We Met actor Saumya Tandon took to her official Instagram handle earlier today and shared pictures of how people used to mask up back in the day, in 1918, when the world was ravaged with the Spanish Flu. Saumya shared two black and white pictures, where in the first one, two ladies can be seen talking while covering their entire upper bodies with plastic shields. The second image shows two women protecting themselves as they wore a long conical face shield. The actor captioned the pictures, "mask fashion in 1918 during Spanish flu' and 'waah about 100 years ago during the outbreak of Spanish flu'.

A peek into Saumya Tandon's Instagram

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon recently shared what book she is reading, with her fans and followers. She captioned her video, "Welcome back to my book club. Hope you are enjoying reading books and hope you like the books I suggest. This time it’s Gulzaar’s ‘A Poem a Day’. If you have any suggestions do tag me and comment will send any of my book to someone whose message I like." Fans and followers of the actor left many book suggestions in the comments section and called 'Saumya's Book Club' a great initiative.

Saumya Tandon's TV shows

Saumya Tandon is known for being a host in Indian reality shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, LG Malaika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Entertainment Ki Raat among others. She appeared in the Bollywood film Jab We Met and portrayed the character of Roop, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. Saumya gained huge popularity among the masses when she played the character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain for five years and recently quit the show in August 2020 in order to play different characters. Actor Nehha Pendse replaced her in the popular comedy series.

