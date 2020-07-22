Saumya Tandon's Net Worth Saw A Rise After Bagging Role In 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!'; Read

Saumya Tandon became a household name when she starred as Anita Mishra in the comedy series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!. Now, that the celebrated actor is leaving the show, what are some other options that Saumya can explore and how will this affect her net worth amassed over the years? Will this new lead her to go back to her hosting days?

Saumya Tandon’s net worth

Saumya Tandon is a known face in the Indian television industry. She is not only an actor but also a celebrated host. She has not only hosted alongside celebrities but also handled solo hosting duties of many shows.

But before becoming a celebrated host, Saumya Tandon was also a model. She stepped foot into the modelling world through a coveted modelling competition. She won the Frist Runner prize in this competition. This competition helped Saumya Tandon bag several modelling assignments.

After modelling, Saumya bagged her first television role in 2006 in the serial Aisa Des Hai Mera. She played the role of Rusty Deol. Soon she bagged a second role in 2007, in the series Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni. Saumya Tandon’s acting abilities helped her take up hosting duties. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! cast member went on to host Bournvita Quiz Contest from 2011- 2014.

After hosting the Bournvita Quiz Contest for three seasons, Saumya Tandon took up other hosting duties in shows like Mallika-E-Kitchen (seasons 2, 3, and, 4), Comedy Circus Ke Taansen (2011), Zora Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout (2011), Dance India Dance (Seasons 1, 2, and 3), and Comedy Nights with Kapil (Saina Nehwal’s episode) in 2014.

After completing her hosting duties in these shows, Saumya Tandon once again started taking up movie and TV roles. After hosting Comedy Nights With Kapil for a single episode, Saumya took up the role of Anita Mishra in the serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! This role made Saumya Tandon a household name in no time.

Apart from starring in this comedy show, Saumya Tandon also worked in two films. She starred in Jab We Met as Roop in 2007 and as Preet in the Punjabi film, Welcome to Punjab in 2011. These projects over the years have helped Saumya Tandon amass a staggering net worth of ₹83 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

