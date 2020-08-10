Shabir Ahluwalia Quiz: How Well Do You Know 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor?

Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia celebrates his 41st birthday on August 10. Shabir is a small screen actor who is popularly known for his breakthrough performance as Abhishek Mehra aka Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has also been featured in Bollywood movies. As wishes are pouring in for the actor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test if you are a true Shabir Ahluwalia fan or not. Take the quiz and find out.

Shabir Ahluwalia quiz

Q.1 Which is Shabir Ahluwalia's debut film in Bollywood?

Mission Istaanbul Shootout at Lokhandwala Shootout at Wadala Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Q.2 Can you guess Shabir Ahluwalia's TV Show where he played a negative character?

Kahi To Milenge Kkavyanjali Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat Kahiin To Hoga

Q. 3 In which year did Shabir Ahluwalia make his acting career debut?

1997 1998 1999 2000

Q. 4 Shabir Ahluwalia played a prominent role in THIS Alt Balaji's web series, can you guess the series?

Fixerr Bose: Dead or Alive BOSS: Baap of Special Services The Test Case

Q. 5 Which of the following TV shows is NOT hosted by Shabir Ahluwalia?

Nach Baliye 2 Nach Baliye 3 Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Q. 6 The Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia won THIS reality show, can you guess which show is it?

Bigg Boss Nach Baliye Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3 Celebrity Cricket League (season 2)

Q. 7 How many siblings does Shabir Ahluwalia have?

One Three None Two

Q. 8 Shabir Ahluwalia was in a relationship with Kanchi Kaul and got married to her in the year 2011. Kanchi Kaul was known for her portrayal as Shraddha Shergil in a serial on Star Plus, guess the television show.

Bhabhi Ek Ladki Anjaani Si Maayka Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi

Q. 9 Shabir Ahluwalia has two sons with wife Kanchi Kaul, do you know their names?

Azai Ahluwalia and Ivarr Ahluwalia Ivarr Ahluwalia and Aaryamann Ahluwalia Aaryamann Ahluwalia and Ayushmaan Ahluwalia Zohra Ahluwalia and Tahura Ahluwalia

Q. 10 In which year was Shabir Ahluwalia born?

1980 1798 1979 1981

Answers for the quiz

Q.1 - 2

Q.2 - 4

Q.3 - 3

Q.4 - 1

Q.5 - 2

Q.6 - 3

Q.7 - 4

Q.8 - 4

Q.9 - 1

Q.10 - 3

