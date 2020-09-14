Shabir Ahluwalia's Net Worth Makes Him One Of The Top Earners From 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia predominantly works in the TV industry and has been a part of a wide range of successful daily soaps in his career. Besides TV, Shabir Ahluwalia has also worked in many Bollywood films and has hosted many shows. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth and priced possessions.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s net worth

As per a report published in datingcelebs.com, Shabir Ahluwalia’s net worth is estimated to be around 1,00,000 USD- 1 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth ranges from Rs 73,35,130 to Rs 7,33,51,300 (Rs 73.35 lakhs- Rs 7.33 crores). A report published in networthier.com claims that Shabir charges around Rs 50,000 as a day’s earnings.

Reportedly, the actor also owns a palatial apartment in Mumbai, where he lives with his family. Besides working in TV and movies, the actor is among the constant players in different seasons of Celebrity Cricket League and two seasons of Box Cricket League. The actor has won the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On the work front

The actor kickstarted his journey into the movie business with Shootout and Lokhandwala. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles, the story is of gangster Mahindra Dolas and his gang, which terrorised Mumbai City, resulting in a massive war between Mumbai Police and gangs during November 16, 1991. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie also stars actors Neha Dhupia, Tusshar Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Amrita Singh in prominent roles. In the movie, Shabir plays the role of RC.

Shabir is best known for his work in Ekta Kapoor’s cult family drama, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Starring Smriti Irani and Ronit Roy in the leading roles, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi explores the journey of Tulsi Virani and her husband, Mihir, who live in a joint family, where Tulsi is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Virani family. Produced by Ekta’s production company Balaji Telefilms, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also stars Sudha Shivpuri Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shilpa Saklani and Apara Mehta in the leading roles.

