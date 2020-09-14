New Zealand to lift nationwide lockdown, condition in Auckland to be reviewed

New Zealand will lift its nationwide coronavirus restrictions on September 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press briefing. However, Auckland, which is the most populous city in the nation, would continue to remain under lockdown. Earlier this month, lockdown restrictions in the country were extended after a resurgence of COVID-19 in Auckland.

Speaking about the capital city, she added that its condition would be reviewed on September 21 and then a decision would be made on its reopening. Ardern garnered international accolades after New Zealand reported no positive case for 102 days straight. However, a new cluster emerged in Auckland which has resulted in 29 new cases since then.

Airlines to ease social distancing measures

Ardern, who is currently campaigning for her reelection, also talked about easing social distancing measures on aeroplanes. She explained that the new rules would allow airlines to ease all physical distancing requirements in the planes. This would particularly benefit Air New Zealand which had to limit its seating capacity due to measures. However, masks would still be mandatory on all public transport, land ad air.

“I know this change will make a real difference to Air New Zealand and those parts of the country seeking increased numbers of visitors,” Ardern said in a news conference in the South Island city of Dunedin, where she is on an election campaign trip.

Last week, Ardern has started her election tour of the country from her parents’ home in rural Waikato in the upper North Island. According to The Guardian, Arden chose Waikato to kick start her re-election campaign as her parents can babysit her 2-year-old daughter Neve while she tours.

The New Zealand leader is reported to have said that she had decided to stay in Morrinsville with “mum and dad” so her parents could help. Ardern has toured the entire district, including visiting the site of last year’s devastating volcanic eruption.

