Shaheer Sheikh & Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Approached For 'Nach Baliye 10': Report

Ever since Nach Baliye ended in July 2019, fans were very much in the hope of the release of Nach Baliye 10. And now as Nach Baliye season 10 is in the works, rumours about the TV contestants are already doing rounds on the internet. Celebs such as Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, and Gauahar Khan- Zaid Darbar are among the many to be rumoured in the list. However, if reports are to be believed, the makers have reportedly approached Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh to participate in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.

According to Pinkvilla, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were recently approached to be a part of the reality show. The source goes on to say that they enjoy the show but have yet to decide whether or not to participate. Meanwhile, the show's preparations are in full swing.

For those who are unaware, Shaheer married Ruchikaa in a court marriage in November 2020. On his Instagram account, he posted a photo from their wedding registry day with the caption, "Agar zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye... Ulfat ka safar kabhi khatm ho. #DildarChalo #ChaloDildarChalo #ikigai". Following their marriage, the newlyweds jetted off to Bhutan, Nepal, for their honeymoon and set major couple goals with their mushy vacation photos.

About the show

Nach Baliye premiered its first season in 2005. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar were the season one winners. The trophy was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in the final season of Nach Baliye. Some of the ex-couples appeared in the previous season as well. However, the format of the show has not yet been revealed for this season. Deepika Singh and husband Rohit Raj Goyal from Diya Aur Bati Hum, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, and many new TV couples are among the popular couples reportedly approached for the show this season. There are also reports that Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, and Vaibhavi Merchant have been approached to be judges of the show.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and to announce that he will be auditioning for a role. He is wearing a grey t-shirt in the photograph. He also wears aviator glasses and has his hair parted on the side. In the caption, he revealed his location by writing, "Audition, first time in a long time." The project's specifics are unknown at this time. Take a look at the post.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram)