Shaheer Sheikh's Popular Music Videos, From 'Teri Palkey' To 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri'

Indian television actor, Shaheer Sheikh, is best known for playing Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, the warrior-prince Arjuna in Mahabharat, Devrath Dixit in the two seasons of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor has also appeared in a number of Indonesian tv shows like Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, Aladin & Alakadam and more. Sheikh commands a huge fan following in Indonesia as well as India.

While Shaheer Sheikh's career has seen the actor play a number of different roles in films and television, both Indian and Indonesian, the actor has also done other work. Sheikh has appeared in a number of music videos since 2011. In the last year itself, Sheikh appeared in no less than 3 music videos. Here's a look at Shaheer Sheikh's music videos -

Shaheer Sheikh's music videos

Teri Palkey

Teri Palkey is a song with music created by Tanishk Bagchi, while the lyrics of the song have been penned by A M Turaz. Apoorv Gupta lends his vocals for the tune. The music video for the song features actor Shaheer Sheikh in his music video debut alongside actress, Dona. The song is a love story between the two leads, as the male lead expresses his love throughout the song.

Sau Fikr

Sau Fikr is a song in the voice of Bishwajit Ghosh. The song was composed by Rohit Singh while the lyrics were penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video for the song features artists Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Chopra and Bishwajit Ghosh himself. The video features Sheikh, who has a crush on Chopra but is rebuked by the latter as she believes he's a stalker. Eventually, as the song progresses, the two formally meet through Ghosh. The music video has received over 3 million views.

Ae Mere Dil

Ae Mere Dil is a song with music by Jeet Gannguli, and vocals by the versatile, Abhay Jodhpurkar. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video stars Shaheer Sheikh & Tejasswi Prakash and talks about how some events in life, can make it difficult for you to trust people, especially someone you love. Sheikh can be seen brokenhearted because of his previous relationship and has a difficult time accepting a new one.

Je Tu Na Bulawe

Je Tu Na Bulawe is a song with music composed by Gaurav Dev & Kartik Dev. Surya provides the vocals for the song while the lyrics have been penned by Raas. The music video features Shaheer Sheikh & Priyanka Khera and revolves around a guy whose friend asks him to help out a girl by letting him live at his place for a few days, only to realise it's the same girl he had a crush on a long time ago.

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is a song by Palaash Muchhal who also provides vocals. The lyrics have been penned by Bipin Das , Alok Jha & Kunaal Vermaa. The music video for the song features Rashmi Desai, Shaheer Sheikh and Sana Saeed. The video features the trio along with Mucchal dancing to the tunes of the song with background dancers. The song has received over 11 million views.

Image - Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

