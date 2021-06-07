'Shakti' Written Update June 5 Episode: Mahi Threatens To Immolate Herself To Get Harman

Shakti's latest episode shows Mahi pouring kerosene on herself and threatening the family to immolate herself if Harman does not accept her. Soumya promises Mahi she will go away from Harman's life forever for the sake of her safety. Virat tries to talk Soumya out of her decision but she does not budge. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 5 June episode-

Shakti written update June 5, 2021, episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi locking herself in the kitchen and Preeto knocks on the door and asks her to open it. Everyone from the family gathers outside the door and Parmeet whispers to Sant Baksh that there's always something weird going on with this family. Mahi pours a bottle of Kerosene on her body and Virat looks from outside and shouts to stop. Harman apologizes to Soumya that he made a selfish move by pretending to marry Mahi for the sake of finding her. Soumya tells him she will not punish him but their relationship and she could make such a move that they would never get back together. Virat informs the family that Mahi is going to burn herself. Simran runs to Harman's room and informs Soumya and Harman that Mahi is going to kill herself.

Virat and Harman break down the door

Preeto tells Mahi whatever are her complaints they can sort it by talking out. Harak Singh and Veeran try to break down the door. Mahi shouts that if Harman does not accept her then she will kill herself and they will all be responsible for her death. Harman requests her to not kill herself and Mahi says he will see today what she can do and what she cannot. Soumya also requests her but Mahi continues to argue with them and threatens to kill herself. Virat tells Harman she will not listen to them and they should break the door. Mahi lights the matchstick and Harman and Virat break down the door. The family gets shocked seeing her with the matchstick and Preeto goes to stop her. Mahi says if anyone other than Harman comes near her then she will burn herself.

Soumya promises to walk away from Harman

Soumya begs her to stop all of this and she will give her whatever she wants. She says she will walk away from Harman's life forever if she wants. Harman tells her how could she take the decision for both their lives. Soumya says he is just as much responsible since it is all happening because of his mistake. Harman tries to argue but Soumya asks him to swear on her to accept Mahi. She says this is the right thing to do and tells him to promise her to accept Mahi and do what is right. She leaves from there and Harman gets shocked.

Virat talks with Soumya

Soumya goes to her room and someone knocks on the door. Soumya says she does not want to talk to anyone and Virat enters the room anyway. He says he needs to talk this time with her and asks her how could she leave Harman for the sake of a third person. Soumya asks him what would he have done in the same place and what would he tell Heer if Mahi died. She says Mahi will never understand their love and says whatever she is doing is for family and their wellbeing. Virat counters that what's the point if Harman will be trapped in a loveless relationship. Soumya says she does not know that but safety comes before happiness. She tells Virat she wants to stay alone for a while and asks him to leave.

Soumya thinks of Heer and Harman

Virat takes the alcohol bottle from Harman's hand and drinks himself. Harman tells him he does not understand what to say now. Virat says when he first met him he remembered Heer's words that Harman and Soumya's love is iconic. He says but today he understood by talking with Soumya why their love is so pure. He says the reason is Soumya never lets anything bad happen and she is right even today. Soumya looks at old photographs and remembers moments with Heer. She then sees Harman's photo and reminisces romantic moments with him. She thinks fate plays a cruel trick on them and they cannot be together even when they have found each other.

