Shantanu Maheshwari Reveals Being A Part Of 'KKK' Taught Him That 'anything Is Achievable'

Shantanu Maheshwari is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Shantu Maheshwari never fails to bring a smile on the face of his fans. Recently, as Shantanu Maheshwari shared a throwback from his KKK days, he revealed that “being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi taught him that anything is achievable if you set your mind to achieving it”. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s throwback to his KKK days

The popular actor, international dancer, and television personality Shantanu Maheshwari took to his official Instagram handle to share an emotional and nostalgic throwback video, marking his three years of winning the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy. The post shared on the internet is a video that is a compilation of the actor’s entire journey throughout the reality stunt-based show.

It was a compilation of memories ranging from some amazing moments from the show with his co-contestants, and also some of the “dhamakedaar” stunts that he had performed so well, and finally, his winning moment announced by host Rohit Shetty. Shantanu Maheshwari captioned the post, “Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi taught me that anything is achievable if you set your mind to achieving it. Grateful. #3yearsofkkkwin #khatronkekhiladi #season8 #Memories #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelIt" through which he highlighted the fact that the show taught him that achieving whatever is on his mind is an absolute possibility if he just focusses on what he wants to achieve.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 is touted to be one of the most popular seasons till date. The 2017's season 8 saw some of the most prominent and popular names be a part of it, like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Manveer Gurjar, and many more. Shantanu Maheshwari emerged as a very strong winner among them all.

According to reports from Republic World, Sanjay Leela Bansali saw the 29-year-old dancer on a reality TV show and found potential in him. A while later the actor was called into the director's office and offered him a role in the movie. Reports also indicate that Shantanu Maheshwari accepted the offer as well. Bhansali plans to also introduce the actor in a grand way. But, no official announcement confirming this news has been made yet.

