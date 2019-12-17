Shantaram Starring Charlie Hunnam, Radhika Apte Soon To Be Shot In Mumbai

Apple TV + is coming up with a new series titled Shantaram which is based on the book by the same name written by David Gregory Roberts. The series, previously, was going to be made into a feature film produced by Johnny Depp and was supposed to star Joel Edgerton but however, that did not work out and Apple TV+ has reportedly picked it up as its first international production. The shooting of the series has already commenced and a huge chunk of Shantaram is set in India.

Shantaram's shooting to move to Mumbai soon

The series stars Charlie Hunnam in the lead role which follows the story of Lin, a robber and an addict who is on the run after escaping from a prison in Melbourne. His unpredictable and risky situations leads him to the slums of Mumbai, where he sets up a medical clinic and starts helping the community. There were also rumours of Radhika Apte also being a part of the series which was later confirmed by the Sacred Games actor. Radhika shared the news on her Instagram handle expressing her excitement to be a part of the project. Radhika Apte will be seen playing the role of Kavita, an Indian journalist who is in search of answers. The series is reportedly set to consist of 10 episodes with four episodes to be directed by Justin Kurzel.

The shooting of the film has currently started in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh while soon, the filming is expected to move to Mumbai. As the story is not set in Bhopal, the town is being used to portray Mumbai of the eighties. Filming for Shantaram began in early December 2019 and is expected to go on till June 2020.

