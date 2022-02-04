Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover, Vineeta & Other Sharks Pen Notes Ahead Of Finale Episode

Shark Tank is an Indian reality TV show that gives an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank and has been gaining popularity since it started airing on the Sony channel. The show received widespread popularity and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Several one-liners said by the Sharks on the show trended on social media and also spawned several memes.

As Shark Tank India season 1 comes to an end, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh and other Sharks took to their Instagram handles and penned down notes. Take a look-

Sharks pen down note ahead of Shark Tank India's finale

Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, took to his Instagram and wrote, "Calm ! Going to miss @sharktank.india and travelling for it to Mumbai ! Enjoy the final episode tonight and let’s bring down the sun on the first season of what should start a revolution in Bharat."

Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, took to his Instagram and shared several BTS images from the sets of Shark Tank India ahead of its finale. As he shared the pictures, Mittal wrote, "As we get together for the last episode of #sharktankindia 🦈 with all the sharks and the crew, here is a hat tip to the unsung heroes who made it happen. This was no less a feat than creating a unicorn in less than a year so take a bow. Your Passion, perseverance and drive for perfection has paid off. Indian TV badal Gaya!"

Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, shared adorable BTS photos with her kids as she prepared to shoot for the show. She wrote, "@sharktank.india Season 1 ends today with the final episode airing at 9 pm tonight. While it's time to call curtains on the debates, the memes, the dissection - and the dresses that never seemed to change - one thing that leaves a smile on my face is what the show has done for startups of today." The final episode of the reality show will air tonight on Sony TV at 9 p.m.

