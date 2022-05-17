'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh & Other Judges Enjoy 'epic Reunion'

Shark Tank India judges Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal, reunited over the weekend to spend a fun-filled evening together. The CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, on Tuesday, May 17, took to social media to share a video of their reunion, along with a heartfelt note for her co-'Sharks.' The team of Shark Tank assembled at a party hosted by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and his wife Nidhi.

Shark Tank India team reunites

The party in question was hosted to mark Peyush Bansal's son Ivaan's birthday. Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration where all the 'Sharks' can be seen posing happily and dancing at the bash. While sharing the montage video, Singh wrote, "Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks. This is really the best part of @sharktank.india. Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24". Take a look at it below:

Vineeta Singh graced the occasion along with her two sons. Meanwhile, former Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri, MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh and husband Varun, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and wife Priya were also a part of the celebration.

This montage video comes just two days after former Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover took to social media to share a slew of photos from the birthday bash. "Thanks @peyushbansal for a great party ! Wish your son Ivaan a great birthday and successful life ahead. Always fun to catch up with fellow Sharks. #sharktankindia @sharktank.india," expressed Grover while posting the photos online. Check it out here:

Shark Tank India has already completed its first instalment and the show has now been renewed for a second season. The promo of the reality TV show announced that the registration of the new season has been opened by Sony Entertainment. During the first season, Ashneer Grover rose to fame for his iconic statement 'Ye sab doglapan hai' while Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh were a few other entrepreneurs included in the judging panel of the show.