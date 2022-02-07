Shark Tank India: Here's How Much Ashneer Grover & Other Show Judges Are Paid Per Episode

The reality TV show Shark Tank India surely became one of the most popular shows in India in no time. The show premiered in December 2021 and soon became the talk of the town because of its unique concept. It motivated millions and also brought a change in India's entrepreneurial landscape. Even though the show came to an end about a week ago, its buzz across the internet is still the same.

The show gives an opportunity to startup owners to pitch their ideas to seven entrepreneurs, aka sharks, and ask for a certain amount of funding in exchange for some percentage of their equity. The Shark Tank India judges were self-made entrepreneurs- Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Preyush Bansal. Here is how much these entrepreneurs charge for each episode.

Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, MD and co-founder of BharatPe, came into much limelight after Shark Tank India. Not only he was one of the toughest sharks on the show, but he was also recently surrounded by some controversy regarding his company. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 21,300 crore and was reportedly one of the richest sharks on the show. He reportedly charged Rs 10 lacs per episode.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has a net worth of around 600 crores. She motivated a lot of women on the show by investing in their companies and also became a role model for many. The businesswoman charged Rs 8 lacs per episode.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of India's one of the largest matrimonial sites, Shaadi.com, and People group, became very popular from the beginning of the show. His humble nature and interaction with contestants were much loved by the audience. Anupam Mittal reportedly charged Rs 7 lacs per episode.

Vineeta Singh

The CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, was also one of the much-loved judges on the show. She made sure to motivate all the contestants even if she did not invest in their companies. While her net worth is reportedly Rs 300 crores, she charged Rs 5 lacs per episode of Shark Tank India.

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder and CEO of Mamaearth. She won hearts with her humble nature on the show. While her estimated net worth is Rs 148 crores, she was reportedly paid Rs 8 lacs per episode.

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta, co-founder and MD of boAt, is one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs in India. His light and playful nature on the show was much loved by the audience. He charged Rs 9 lacs per episode.

Peyush Bansal

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal's kind heart was something that the audience loved the most on the show. He invested in many startups and several times mentioned how he wish to uplift those companies that work for a cause. He took home Rs 7 lacs per episode.

Image: Instagram/@sharktank.india