Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Reveals What Gets Edited When The Show Is Aired; Read

The reality TV show Shark Tank India has surely become one of the favourite shows of viewers ever since its premiere. The show came out in December 2021 and soon became the talk of the town. It has received a lot of praises from the entire country owing to its unique concept that gives Indian startup owners an opportunity to grow and pitch their ideas to the seven entrepreneurs, aka Sharks, and ask for a certain amount of funding. The Shark Tank India judges are - Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. As the show is coming to an end, Vineeta Singh, the CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, recently shared some insights into the show and revealed what is edited and how many portions of the discussion are aired on TV.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vineeta Singh, the CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, revealed how much portion of a pitch from an entrepreneur gets edited before the show is aired. Vineeta Singh revealed only 10 to 15 minutes of one startup's pitch gets aired. Originally, it takes 30 to 45 minutes of discussion. Some questions are very detailed that includes a lot of number-related information, with which the audience might get bored.

The businesswoman also revealed that there are many repetitive questions as they need to dig deeper before investing in a company. These are the portions that get edited before the show is aired. Vineeta Singh further lauded the production team of the show for keeping it entertaining and also adding the bits that make it easier to understand. She said, "They have built the entire show around the most gripping 10-15 minutes of the pitch.

Vineeta Singh on Shark Tank India's success

As per the CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, the show has a massive impact on the perception of entrepreneurship in the country. She spoke about how in the first couple of weeks of being in the show, she realised that people are massively interested in its concept. She further mentioned how people of age group 20-50 years got interested in the show after seeing the memes, but for those who are below 20 years of age or 50+, the show was an eye-opener.

