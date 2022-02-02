Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal Pitches Lenkskart For Rs 1 Cr In Finale Week; Watch

The reality TV show Shark Tank India, which debuted in December 2021, surely became one of the favourite shows of viewers. The show received a lot of praises from the entire country owning to its unique concept that gave an opportunity to several startup owners to pitch their ideas to seven entrepreneurs, aka Sharks, and ask for a certain amount of funding. The Shark Tank India judges are Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Napita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. As the show is about to come to its end, Sharks have several surprises for the viewers. In a recent promo of the finale week of the show, Shark Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart, pitched his business to the rest of the Sharks and got some hilarious reactions.

Peyush Bansal pitches his business to his fellow sharks

In the latest promo of Shark Tank India, shared by the official social media handle of the show, Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of Lenskart, could be seen pitching his business to the sharks. At first, a glimpse of his journey was shown through some photos as he gave insights into how he started the company back in 2010. Peyush Bansal asked for Rs 1 crore investment from the sharks in return for 1% equity. Namita Thapar went "Whooooo," while Vineeta Singh asked him for 75% of his company and left everyone in splits.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt told him, "Aaj see much 5 saal pehle main bhi raise hi khada that investors ke saamne. Main chahta hu ab aap yaha baithoge jahan main baitha hoon." (Some 5 years back, I was also standing before investors just like you. Now I want you to sit where I am sitting right now.) He then hugged Peyush Bansal while everyone else clapped. The final week saw all seven sharks present in the show.

The caption of the promo read, "The tables will turn! Shark Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart, will pitch his business to the Sharks. To find out what happens, don't forget to witness this unique pitch on #SharkTankIndia, in the Finale Week, Mon-Fri at 9 PM, only on Sony TV!"

