Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 30 April Written Update: Kanchan Is Depressed & Gets Drunk

In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode, Shaan calls Aastha and she breaks down in front of him. Shaan assures her that Shaurya is strong like her and will recover soon. She asks him to call her when Shaurya wakes up. Anokhi comes and offers Aastha to take her back. She recalls Shagun's words and worries. Meanwhile, Vineet finds Anokhi's things. He orders her to tell the truth about how Anokhi is here. He further asks how Nikki got so much money.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 30 April Written Update

Babli says that Nikki came to help her but Vineet doesn't believe her. He threatens to call her father when Babli informs him about the event organised by Nikki's college and which is why Anokhi is helping her with that. Anokhi comes and Babli asks her if anyone insulted her. Anokhi denies it and tells her that she wants to rest. Yash is frustrated for Kanchan as she is lost in thoughts while walking and when she meets several friends. They are surprised and happy to see her. Kanchan politely denies their invite for the drink as she gets Yash's message asking her why she is not answering his calls. Kanchan feels furious and agrees to join her friends for a drink.

Kanchan gets drunk and struggles to keep a hold of herself. Vineet spots her and tries to take advantage of her situation. Yash rushes there and saves her from Vineet. He yells at Kanchan for drinking too much and later, takes her with him. Babli asks Anokhi how much she tried to explain to her that all men are the same and tells her that Shaurya is no different from others. Anokhi tells her path is different and she is sure she will face it. Shaurya wakes up and learns that Anokhi visited him. He gets restless and wants to meet her but everyone tries to stop him citing his condition. Shaurya doesn't listen. Devi shouts that Anokhi didn't come to the hospital to meet him.

Image Source: A still from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani episodes