'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 14 Written Update: Shaurya Makes Plan To Marry Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya saying that he will not accept this incomplete relation. He tells Anokhi that she does not value anything and wants to see him dead. Anokhi denies and reveals that Tej had asked her to do everything. She cries and hugs Shaurya. She says that she cannot see him getting ruined because of her.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi June 14 written update

Shaurya pushes her away and says that how dare she put a blame on Tej. Aastha then meets Shagun. Aastha asks about Shaurya’s whereabouts. Shagun says Anokhi fainted on the campus, so Shaurya went to drop her. Shaurya argues with Anokhi and calls her weak. He even blames her for choosing an easy way by surrendering to Tej.

Shaurya argues with Anokhi

Shaurya blames Anokhi for breaking his heart. He says that he didn’t felt so bad even when his mother left him. Anokhi apologises but he says that he cannot live with a person who does not stand for her love. Babli comes and says that she has heard everything. She questions Anokhi for giving up on the only chance where she could be with her love. Devi worries for Shaurya.

Shaurya decides to marry Anokhi

Shaurya calls Ahir, Shaan, and Aastha. Babli says he was angry when Anokhi told him the truth. She then explains the whole story to everyone. Shaan suggests talking to Tej but Shaurya says it won’t be required. Aastha asks what he will do next. Shaurya stuns everyone by replying 'marriage' as his answer. Shaan asks if he will marry Shagun. Shaurya denies and says that he will marry Anokhi. He says that she was about to make a big sacrifice for her love so he will marry her with rituals and Anokhi shouldn’t know about it.

Shaurya plans to marry Anokhi

Aastha asks what’s the need. Shaurya says she should think that he is marrying Shagun. He wants her to regret her recent mistake and become aware of her love for him. He convinces everyone that he's doing it for the sake of his love and that they should support him. Finally, everyone agrees to help Shaurya.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.