'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 2 Written Update: Shaurya Announces His Marriage

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shagun calling Shaurya and Anokhi and asking them if they are okay. Shagun asks Anokhi to join them in the car but she refuses to. Shaurya, too, insists she go with them. Shagun points at Anokhi's head and asks what is in there. Shaurya and Anokhi get nervous thinking if she saw the vermilion. But Shagun picks dust from her hair and Shaurya and Anokhi sigh in relief. Here, Ahir offers help to Babli when she chops vegetables.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 2 Written Update

Babli and Ahir chat for a while when Babli asks him if he likes Anokhi. She asks if he confessed his feelings to her. Ahir tries to change the topic but Babli gets worried for him. Shagun, Shaurya, and Anokhi are in the cab when Shaurya's words about their wedding ring in Anokhi's ears. She thinks that it does not matter if she won the competition or no, she will have to face the consequences.

Anokhi prepares for the competition and is nervous. Shaurya asks her to think of the day when she ran away from her marriage. He motivates her and asks her not to randomly speak anything. He tells that these several minutes are hers and she needs to give her best. Anokhi is called on stage. Shagun notices Shaurya and Anokhi talking and is furious. Anokhi wins the trophy and Shaurya congratulates her. Shaurya clicks her picture and goes to click the selfie picture but Shagun intervenes. Anokhi leaves and Shaurya goes with her.

Shagun fumes as she thinks that she left Cambridge for Shaurya who is ignoring her. Later, Shaurya and Anokhi look for Shagun but don't find her. Shaurya then drops Anokhi and tells her that he is trying to change little by little. Anokhi runs away after giving a peck on Shaurya's cheek. Here, Shagun goes to Devi and confronts Shaurya's marriage with Anokhi. Shaan asks Shaurya about his marriage. Shaurya responds that Shagun acted well yesterday. He announces that he loves Anokhi and has tied the knot with her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

