Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 23 Written Update: Anokhi Is Excited For The Wedding

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya asking Devi the reason behind not attending the function and participating in his happiness. Devi asks him if he really cares about her arrival. Shaan intervenes and says that Shaurya was wrong but even they have done wrong things. He further asks her to come to the functions and tells her about the Haldi ceremony that is held the next day.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 23 Written Update

Babli asks her mother why she is upset and she tells her that one is moving up in her married life and her other daughter's life is going down the hill. Babli tells her that she shouldn't have waited this long to take this decision. She reveals everything that happened in Goa. Rama panics and hugs her daughter. She asks if the Sabherwals know everything and Babli says yes.

Anokhi dances excitedly when Babli and Ahir comfort her. She is happy and asks Babli whether the Sabherwals prepared for their marriage when Rama tells her that her father will not let that happen. She tells her that he has broken his fixed deposit and Anokhi is silent. Shaurya and Anokhi flirt with each other over a video call. They continue to tease each other and Aastha and Babli see this. The couple goes silent. Babli and Aastha snatch the other's phones and start teasing them.

Haldi celebrations begin and Rama asks Anokhi to forgive Ramesh. Anokhi says that she remembers he is the father but asks whether he thinks of her as his daughter. Anokhi asks which father won't support his daughter at this moment. Ahir asks them to start the function. Everyone starts applying Haldi to Anokhi and Ahir chases her to apply Haldi. He finally manages to do so.

Ahir asks Anokhi to forget about his confessions and they both decide to move on. Shaurya runs away to escape applying Haldi. Kanchan is happy to see him. Devi enters and shows her mehendi. Shaurya is happy with her presence. Devi asks him to start the ritual. Before Devi could apply Haldi on Shaurya's face, Aastha does.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

