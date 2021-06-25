'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 25 Written Update: Anokhi Learns About Her Exam

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Shaurya coming as baraati and Anokhi watching him. Shaurya takes Aastha and Shaan's blessings along with Anokhi's parents' blessing. Babli asks Anokhi to come when Anokhi asks if Tej came. Babli says he hasn't. Rama stands confused when welcoming the groom's mother. Devi asks her to welcome both of them together. Babli goes to bring Anokhi while Shaurya is impatient. Everyone starts teasing him.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 25 Written Update

Anokhi applies perfume and is about to run when Babli reminds her to be slow as she is the bride. Ahir and the other people tease Shaurya. Shaurya is mesmerised as Anokhi comes. Aastha asks Shaurya to make Anokhi wear the garland and Tej enters. Shaurya goes and hugs him and thanks him for coming. Anokhi thanks Tej for forgetting everything and coming there. She tells him that marriage is the union of two families and they need his blessings. Anokhi falls at his feet with Shaurya to seek his blessing. Tej blesses them. Alok plans something.

The pandit asks Shaurya to make him wear the garland when Alok stops him and asks him to complete the ritual with Shagun. Everyone is upset with Alok and he asks Tej to tell something. Tej says that no ritual is bigger than his son's happiness. He asks him to make Anokhi wear the garland. The pandit asks Shaurya and Anokhi that auspicious time is after 2 hours and asks Anokhi to come back later. Shaurya gets impatient but everyone asks him to stay calm.

Anokhi comes to her room happy as Shaurya keeps on texting her. She checks one message and is shocked. Reema and other people are worried while Tej smirks. Shaurya, too, wonders what happened. Kitty and Bebo are also excited to see the drama at the wedding. Shagun asks what happened when they reveal that the exam is there after half an hour today. Shagun understands the plan. Anokhi is about to leave when Babli stops her and reminds her that it is her wedding.

IMAGE: SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

