'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 28 Written Update: Shaurya Moves The Wedding Venue

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Tej in a board meeting, determined to move the exam ahead of its schedule due to the seminar. Shaurya asks why he was not informed and Tej tells him that he was in Patiala and he was busy with his wedding. He says it is wrong as what if some student is not able to reach on time. Tej thinks Anokhi deserves it. Shaurya gets a call and informs everyone that Anokhi reached the examination hall. Anokhi gives her exams and Rama and Ramesh thank Shaurya and tell him that Anokhi is lucky to have a partner like him. Anokhi struggles to write the exam because of her heavy pieces of jewellery.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 28 written update

Babli consoles Rama as she worries about the wedding. Babli asks her not to worry as Shaurya will take of everything. Anokhi learns that the time is up to leave the examination hall and she thinks that she needs more than 15 minutes to complete it. She starts writing. Shaurya learns that Anokhi did not leave the exam hall yet. Devi yells at Shaurya for letting Anokhi go and Tej taunts that she has no value for culture.

Shaurya stands for Anokhi and says that there is no value of tradition and culture if they become an obstacle in the path of achievement and goal. Tej blames Anokhi for not respecting the Sabherwal tradition and adds that he never wanted Anokhi to be their daughter-in-law but accepted her for Shaurya only. Shaurya says that he is confident Anokhi will reach on time. Ahir sees the phone and learns about the truck accident. He informs Anokhi that it will take more time to reach the venue. Tej says that if Anokhi does not reach on time, the wedding will not take place.

Anokhi learns about the truck accident after coming out of the exam hall. She feels dejected but comes out on the campus and finds the wedding set up inside the campus. Shaurya and the family members are present there. She gets extremely happy and runs to Shaurya. Shaurya says that a wedding takes place at a temple but their wedding is unique as it is taking place in college.

The couple begins with the rituals and sits for the wedding. Shaurya asks about the exam and Anokhi tells him that she is not confident about one question. Shaurya scolds her and Shaurya's mother asks him to focus on his wedding. Shaurya and Anokhi take the sacred pheras with everyone's blessings and Shaurya ties the nuptial chain around Anokhi's neck. The couple recalls their first meeting and their confession. Shaurya applies the vermillion to Anokhi's forehead and the pandit announces the couple as husband and wife from now.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.