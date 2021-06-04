'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' June 4 Written Update: Students Harass Anokhi On The Campus

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Anokhi looking for Shaurya at night. Shaurya surprises her with decorations around a pond and hugs her from the back. Anokhi finds an empty box as a gift, Shaurya gives her a photo frame with his and her picture. Anokhi then opens the empty box and finds a ring. Shaurya proposes to her and Anokhi accepts it. Here, Tej yells at Devi for pressuring Shaurya, while Devi says she forced him out of fear of Aastha coming back with Anokhi.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani June 4 written update

Shaurya romances with Anokhi. She tries to run away when Shaurya asks her what happened. Anokhi expresses her gratitude for encouraging her during the seminar. She adds that she would not enjoy much winning without his presence. The duo hugs each other when someone shouts at the couple to leave. Shaurya tries stopping her but Anokhi runs away saying that she is happy to spend time with him. Shaurya thinks that he did not tell her what he wanted to say and smiles by himself thinking about Anokhi.

Shaurya comes when Devi and Tej are sitting with luggage. Shaurya asks them where are they going as Devi's condition is not good. Tej tells that it is not Devi's luggage but his. Tej informs Shaurya about their work at their Patiala branch and Shaurya comes up with various excuses to avoid going but Tej does not listen. Shaurya agrees to leave. Tej asks him to leave soon. Anokhi dries her hand thinking about Shaurya and applies vermilion on her forehead.

Suddenly everyone at the campus gets a message and is shocked. They stare at Anokhi strangely and tell her that her marriage with Shaurya has been announced. They mock her, while Anokhi tries to defend herself. But the students continue teasing her. Shaurya understands Tej's plan and decides not to call Anokhi and disturb her studies. Anokhi is shattered when students ask her if she is pregnant. They harass her and she leaves to go to Shaurya's cabin. She learns that Shaurya left for Patiala for work.

