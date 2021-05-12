'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' May 12 Written Update: Anokhi Is Intoxicated

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Babli telling Anokhi that she will forget her past and start fresh. She praises Anokhi for being real when Ahir enters and asks for a party. Shaan tells the doctor that he suffered an anxiety stroke. He further adds that he did not reveal about the kidnapping but lied that it was work pressure. Gayathri pleads with Tej to do something.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 12 May Written Update

Shaan worries for Aastha and Shaurya. Kanchan meets Babli and praises her for taking a stand for herself. Ahir invites everyone to the party. Here, Shaan asks Aastha not to worry when she wakes up shouting Shaurya's name. Shaan holds Aastha and Devi's hands and praises their willpower. He tells men to get strength from their willpower and further asks them not to lose hope.

Shagun comes to Anokhi's room to find Shaurya and when Anokhi does not open the door, she tries calling her. She finds Ahir dancing with Anokhi, Kanchan, and Babli. She is shocked to see them having fun and feels disgusted at her insensitivity. She clicks their pictures, while Anokhi recalls Shaurya and Shagun's engagement. Shagun mixes drugs in Anokhi's drink.

Alok asks Yash to come back with Kanchan as no one is angry with her now. He finds her partying with Anokhi and Babli and wonders how they became best friends. Anokhi feels dizzy, Yash calls Kanchan to inform her that they need to go back to the villa. Anokhi, Babli, Kanchan, and Ahir play games. Anokhi goes aside and writes S on the sand. Ahir apologises to her for losing the game. Anokhi thinks about Shaurya and acts drunk. She calls herself stupid, despite being a topper she is a failure in love. Ahir wonders the reason when Anokhi falls unconscious.

Kanchan and Babli arrive and ask what happened. Ahir tells that she drank something by mistake. They try to lift her but she falls on Ahir. Ahir lifts her and Anokhi mutters a name. Shagun records it, while Ahir takes her to the room with Babli and Kanchan.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI

