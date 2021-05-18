'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' May 18 Written Update: Anokhi Finds Shaurya And Rescues Him

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's latest episode starts with Kanchan wondering when Vineet kidnapped Shaurya. Devi asks if they were in Goa all the time and not in Chandigarh. Yash and Kanchan are caught when Yash tries to explain her but Devi is already disappointed. She goes on to accuse Kanchan of partying and not worrying about Shaurya. Kanchan tells that she did not know about it. Aastha asks Kanchan if Vineet spoke to anyone when he was with them. Here, the kidnapper is drinking and enjoying, while Anokhi is hiding.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 18 May written update

Anokhi tries calling others but there is no signal. Devi lashes out at them for not bringing Shaurya back. Shaan accuses Ahir of his stupidity when Aastha intervenes and asks him to control. Here, Anokhi waits for the right time. Ahir makes a call and asks for CCTV footage in the area. Anokhi finally calls Ahir and informs him of everything. Ahir asks her to stay safe and leaves soon. Kidnapper spots Anokhi.

Meanwhile, Babli gets worried for Anokhi and scolds Vineet. Vineet enters and tells her that how could MG board flight without his ID. Here, the kidnapper holds Anokhi at a gunpoint and asks her to reveal whom she called. Babli takes the ID from Vineet when Vineet tries to take it from her. Babli does not budge. Babli throws a vase and Vineet falls unconscious.

When the kidnapper is busy applying chloroform in his handkerchief, Anokhi snatches the gun. She asks him about Shaurya and how to reach him. The kidnapper tells her that there is a secret underground passage that will lead her to Shaurya. Anokhi forces him to smell the handkerchief by threatening him to shoot. The kidnapper does as ordered and faints immediately.

Anokhi ties him and leaves. She reaches the place and finds Shaurya in an unconscious state. She gets teary-eyed when she sees him and starts removing his bind. Shaurya gains his consciousness slowly and calls her name. Anokhi removes her hand from him and goes far away as his family comes. They share a tearful eye lock.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI EPISODES

