Shefali Jariwala To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11?

Shefali Jariwala is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry who gained popularity from her first music video appearance in DJ Doll - Kaanta Laga Remix. She went on to make appearances in several other music videos and shows. It will be a delight for her fans to know that she might appear in one of the well-known reality TV shows. Read ahead to know whether Shefali Jariwala will be one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

Shefali Jariwala likely to be one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants?

According to reports by SpotboyE, Shefali Jariwala is expected to participate in the popular reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor received a call from the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was invited to participate in the show. Though she has shown interest in participating, she has not finalised anything yet.

In the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karishma Tanna turned out to be the winner while other contestants included Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee, Balraj Sayal, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Shefali Jariwala on Instagram

Shefali Jariwala also enjoys immense love from her fans through social media and has over 1 million fans and followers. The fans shower love and praises on all her posts and love how she manages to look so stunning and graceful in her photos and videos.

She has been recently posting glimpses of her fun vacation to the Maldives and entertaining her fans with her adorable looks. She took to her Instagram recently and added this photo of herself in which she can be seen having a ball at the beach. She can be seen wearing a two-piece black coloured bikini and added an elegant piece of anklet. She also wore a cool hairband and tied her hair in a high bun with a stunning pair of sunglasses on. She captioned it by stating how the beach was calling her and added that she had to go. The fans complimented her on how sultry she looked in her photo by dropping in tons of fire symbols in the comments. Many of the fans also mentioned how she looked like a goddess while many others stated how beautifully she was enjoying the sunshine at the beach.