Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up to fly off to America for a special tour with his Munna Bhai MBBS co-star Arshad Warsi. Joining them will be internet sensation-actor-singer, Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 13.

With this, the 28-year-old has added one more project to her flourishing career, leaving fans excited about how the singer will add spice to Dutt's America tour.

The tour, titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika, will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and go on till August 28, following which the final show will take place in Washington DC. Apart from the trio, Neeti Mohan, Mouni Roy, Isha Koppikar, Maniesh Paul and Amit Mishra will also be joining the team.

Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi on the America tour

On July 28, Gill took to her Instagram handle and announced that she will be joining hands with KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour.

The voiceover in the video says Sanju and Circuit are coming back together after 15 years to give their fans the much loved ‘jaadu ki jhappi’. Soon after that, the Honsla Rakh actor joins the duo, stating that she will also be a part of the team. Shehnaaz adds, "Karne aarahe hai aapke dilo mein raaz, (I'm coming to rule everyone's hearts)", before being corrected by the actors that it’s ‘raaj’ (rule).

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!" The news took Shehnaaz Gill's fans by a complete surprise, as evident from the actor's comments section.

A fan commented, "Wishing you all the success and love #shehnaazgill", another fan wrote, "Yeah....India ki Shehnaaz gill....Chali America Aur Canada", a netizen commented, "Wohhhooo That's awesome #shehnaazgill You'll rock there also", while many stated that they 'can't wait' for the tour to begin.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill