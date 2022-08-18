Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence On Link-up Rumours With Raghav Juyal; 'I Will Get Hyper...'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame during her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, has managed to grab the headlines for the past few months owing to her relationship rumours with her Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal. Gill shares a very warm bond with Raghav as they are often seen hanging out with each other.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz and Raghav also went on a vacation with each other that sparked their link-up rumours. However, recently Shehnaaz made an appearance in Mumbai for her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch event. During the event, the singer cum actor for the first time reacted to her relationship rumours with Raghav.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to relationship rumours with Raghav Juyal

During the song launch event of her brother Shehbaz, Shehnaaz Gill was seen taking a dig at the media for spreading rumours about her. The Honsla Rakh actor stated that media spreads lies and if someone is spotted with a person or hangs out with him then it doesn’t mean they are dating.

"Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai (why does the media always tell lies).Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now)," Shehnaaz said.

The video has gone viral on the internet with several fan pages uploading it on their social media handle.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour.

(Image: @shehnaazgill/@raghavjuyal/Instagram)