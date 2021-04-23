Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Selena Gomez Song 'Look At Her Now'; Shares On Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is on a dancing spree on Selena Gomez songs and the actor has now shared a video of her grooving to the song Look At Her Now by the singer. Gill took to her Instagram account and shared the Reels video, showing off some of her smoothest moves. Take a look at the video as you read further.

Shehnaaz Gill dances to Selena Gomez song Look At Her Now

Just a couple of days ago, Shehnaaz had shared a video of her dancing to the tunes of the popular track Baila Conmigo, that Selena released earlier this year. Now, on Friday, April 23, 2021, Shehnaaz Gill shared a reel of her grooving to the 2019 song by Selena named Look At Her Now, which was a single from her album Rare. Gill wore a black strappy crop top with a pair of denim pants, adding to it big statement earrings that read, BOSS. The actor kept her makeup minimal with just a nude lip colour and had her hair tied back in a messy bun.

She kept her caption simple by just tagging Selena Gomez and adding the hashtag #lookathernowselenagomez. The post has received over 214k likes, within a few hours of being shared on the social media platform. The comments under the post are full of love and appreciation for Shehnaaz, with fans telling her how she nailed the dance. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

The actor is all set to appear in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The movie’s filming commenced in March 2021 in Vancouver, Canada and was wrapped up on April 1, 2021. The movie will also feature Sonam Bajwa and child artist Shinda Grewal, who is the son of Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal. The is Gill’s fourth movie since her debut in 2017 and also marks the first movie to be bankrolled by Dosanjh. Gill has also been a part of several music videos throughout her career and was last seen in the Badshah voiced song Fly, which released on March 5, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

