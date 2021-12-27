Shehnaaz Gill Dances To 'Zingaat' At Manager's Party; Fans Wish Her 'happiness & Safety'

The unfortunate demise of popular television actor Sidharth Shukla on September 2 this year left the entire film industry devastated, in particular, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Condoling his death, several fans have continued to send love and support to the young actor who was reportedly going through a tough time reeling from the loss and maintained a low profile since then. With almost four months passed since the tragic event, Shehnaaz Gill made her first public appearance.

Shehnaaz Gill dances to 'Zingaat'

Making her first appearance since the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla in September this year, the 28-year-old was spotted at her manager's engagement party. Kaushal Joshi, who is also a producer, recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Heena which was also attended by Kashmera Shah, Paritosh Tripathi and Monalisa apart from Shehnaaz. The actor wore a glimmer black gown for the event tied her hair in a simple ponytail.

It was not long before pictures and videos of the actor having a gala time at the event started making rounds on the internet. Recently, a new video surfaced on social media where the actor is seen dancing to the popular Marathi song Zingaat. She was seen happily grooving to the peppy music and having a fun time with her friends at the engagement party. Check out the video below.

Fans' reaction to the video

It was not long before the young actor started trending on Twitter as many appreciated her having fun since the death of her close friend. One user wrote, ''Don't Know what connection, I feel with her. when i see her doing Fun, Laughing i feel a sukoon and smile on my face'' another fan wrote, ''Seriously the greedy us I want that singing video also, and most importantly I want to know kaushal’s wedding program to know when we will get to see her like this next''.

She's dancing, singing m so hhpyyyy😭😭❤️ my happy pill,my sunshine 😚❤️

bas @ishehnaaz_gill hasti hui ek jhalak

hi m apni saari worries bhul jti hu🥺❤️



SUKOON #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/IpBkcU7VzW — ♡Piya♡🇮🇳 ✨ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@Phel_Gaya_Raita) December 27, 2021

kuch logo k liye ye sirf ek dance hoga lekin hmare liye vo khushi hai jo humko boht time baad mili hmari real sana hmari hasti khelti sherni @ishehnaaz_gill 🦁#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/fuwrp3780b — ✨Ek Tarfa ✨ (@Tera_Rishtedar) December 27, 2021

║

╰┈➤ i will always be their for you my doll @ishehnaaz_gill ❤



I love you 🙌 You stay happy like this 😍#WishesForShehnaaz



{#ShehnaazGill • #Shehnaazians} pic.twitter.com/lWdMRtyRhw — ║Ｒ Ａ Ｊ™⚡️ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ💙 (@Sana__Gill) December 27, 2021

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the family entertainer Honsla Rakh where she played the role of Sweety. Majorly appreciated for her acting, fans now await more ventures from the young actor.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill