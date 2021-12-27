Shehnaaz Gill Makes 1st Social Appearance Post Sidharth Shukla's Death, Fans Laud Her

Shehnaaz Gill has been away from all social functions and public appearances ever since the untimely death of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. The actor only released a song for Sidharth Shukla and shared a few posts dedicated to him since his demise. Other than these, her social media handle has been dedicated to some brand commitments and collaborations, including a special video with Netflix. While she has maintained a low profile for the past few months, she recently made her first social appearance as she attended an intimate engagement party of her manager on Sunday night.

Shehnaaz Gill's manager Kaushal Joshi, who is also a producer, recently had a private engagement ceremony with his longtime girlfriend Heena. Apart from Shehnaaz, several TV celebrities, including Kashmera Shah, Paritosh Tripathi and Monalisa, also attended the ceremony. Paritosh Tripathi shared some snaps from the evening. In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a black coloured shimmery gown. She kept her makeup at a minimum and tied her hair in a simple ponytail.

A video from Sunday evening is also currently being surfaced on the internet. The clip had Shehnaaz Gill shaking a leg on the iconic song Zingat with her friends. At first, she learned the step from her manager and later aced it like a queen. Watch Shehnaaz Gill groove to Zingat.

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's first social appearance since Sidharth's demise

The only public appearance that Shehnaaz made after Sidharth Shukla's death was when she paid a visit to an orphanage in Punjab. The actor was not seen attending any party or function since Sidharth Shukla's shocking demise. Seeing her all dressed up at the engagement party, her fans showered her with love and expressed how they were delighted to see her attending the ceremony.

While a fan wrote, "Finally got to see my baby," another one commented, "So happy to see her SHEHNAAZGILL love you." An Instagram user appreciated her and wrote, "I feel so happy to see her getting back to her normal life."

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 as they participated in the show as contestants. During their stay in the house, they grew closer and formed a close bond. Soon the two became fans' favourite couple on the show. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Image: Instagram/@iamparitoshtripathi