Actor Shehnaaz Gill relived the cherishable memories with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The actor paid a musical tribute to her best friend on the grand finale of the reality show. In a promo video released by Colors TV, Shehnaaz can be seen giving an emotional tribute on the sets that left their fans teary-eyed.

Shehnaaz decided to give a tribute through the song that she had released earlier as an ode to Sidharth. The song Tu Yahi Hai shows all the fond memories of the two stars starting from their journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to date. The music video has been crooned by Shehnaaz herself while the soul-stirring lyrics have been written by Raj Ranjodh.

Shehnaaz Gill's emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

The room video of the grand finale episode opens with a montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's moments from the reality show as contestants. The two met during their stay in Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth was the winner and Shehnaaz the second runner-up. In the video, Shehnaaz can be heard saying, "Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here)."

Following the voice-over, Shehnaaz performs an original song in her voice in which, the lyrics talk about longing, separation, and reunion. A voiceover informs the fans, "In the grand finale, Shehnaaz reignites Sidharth's memories." A montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's moments from season 13 plays in the background. The video ends with Shehnaaz being startled by Sidharth's voice calling her 'Sana', her nickname.

After the video was uploaded, it left fans emotionally struck with Sidharth’s memory. One of the users who was touched by the tribute wrote, “I cannot stop crying this has broken me,” while another wrote, “Simply mesmerised by her performance.” A third fan of the two chimed in and wrote, “She made me cry,” while another wrote, “When I heard Sana gives me goosebumps.”

The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor had passed away in September last year at the age of 40 after a suspected heart attack. The actor, who did shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, gained further fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The bond between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was one of the highlights of the reality show.

