Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Her Fans In Awe With Her Stunning Transformation

Recently, SidNaaz fans were in complete awe when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill came live together on Instagram after six months of coming out of Bigg Boss house. While fans were speculating the reason behind the two coming live together, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans couldn’t get over her beautiful transformation. Sidharth Shukla also asked her about the reason behind her weight loss.

Shehnaaz Gill wore a pink one-shoulder dress and opted for nude makeup. The actor also kept her hair open that balanced her whole look. Sidharth Shukla also teased her for her weight loss and asked her diet for achieving such good results. Shehnaaz Gill did not give a straightforward answer, instead, the duo’s cute spat was much loved by their fans. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos.

Shehnaaz Gill's new song Kurta Pajama

A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz Gill saw the success of her latest music video, Kurta Pajama. She got featured in the song sung by Tony Kakkar. As soon as the music video surfaced on the internet, it made fans go gaga over its quirky rhythm and peppiness. Both Shehnaaz and Tony are receiving heaps of praises from netizens. Even before the song was launched, the fans of the stars were trending #KurtaPajamaFirstLook on Twitter. Many hailed the chic look of Shehnaaz & Tony and wished them luck for the release.

Produced by Anshul Garg, Kurta Pajama has already received more than 5 lakh views within just an hour of its launch. The song has also garnered more than 49M views so far. Kurta Pajama is picturised on Tony and Shehnaaz’s bitter-sweet chemistry. The catchy hook-steps of the songs has aptly worked to keep fans hooked to the music video. The rhythm and catchy beats have contributed towards the freshness of the song. Check out Kurta Pajama here:

Shehnaaz Gill promotes Sidharth Shukla's song

In the recent past, Shehnaaz Gill urged her fans to watch Sidharth Shukla’s latest song which features Neha Sharma as well. Shehnaaz shared the song on her Instagram story where she asked her fans to go and listen to the song. The Sidharth Shukla song is titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Further, she tagged Sidharth in the stories. However, Shehnaaz has not shared her reaction to the song yet. Take a look at Shehnaz Gill's Instagram story.

