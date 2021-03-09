Shehnaaz Gill Releases Her First Vlog, Shares Scenic Beauty Of Kashmir And BTS Of 'Fly'

Indian actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared her first-ever vlog on her YouTube channel. The Straight Up Jatti singer added the behind-the-scenes from her new music video 'Fly' in collaboration with Badshah. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen travelling to Mumbai airport and greeting some fans there. After reaching the airport in Kashmir she added shots of the scenic beauty of the mountains, tall trees and snow and the shot of her hotel stay.

Further in Shehnaaz Gill's video, she came to her first day of the shoot and said "here I go". Shehnaaz was seen playing with the snow and walking on the trails of snow on the path as she reached for the shoot. Her vlog also featured Badshah and singer Uchana Amit. She shared the behind the scenes of the shoot and their travelling to different locations in Kashmir. Shehnaaz then dressed up in traditional Kashmiri wear which featured in the music video and she posed with hotel members and police of Kashmir in the attire. She also said her viral dialogue from Big Boss house "kya karu main mar jau" as she posed with her fan and signed autographs for some fans. On the day of her departure back to Mumbai, she said her goodbyes to people around her and they asked her to come here again to which she replied she would come there again and again. In the end, she said the shooting was finally over and they were going back to Mumbai and she expressed she had a lot of fun in Kashmir. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's first vlog ever!

Details of the release of Badhshah and Shehnaaz Gills's song

Rapper Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited music video 'Fly' released on March 5, 2021. Sony Music India took their YouTube channel and dropped the music video along with the caption, "Badshah is back with the 'fly-est' song of the year. The music of the song is given by D Soldierz and the lyrics have been written by Badshah. The music video featured Badhsaah, Shehnaaz Gill and Uchana Amit. Even though it released 4 days ago it is still trending on number 10 on YouTube and has garnered more than 19 million views. See the video here-

Sidharth Shukla compliment Shehnaaz Gill's song

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were last seen together in the songs titled Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga. After watching the video, Shehnaaz's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth complimented her in a tweet. He wrote, “Just heard the song FLY loved it… @Its_Badshah big fan… and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it… proud of you… more power to you girl.”

Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl â¤ï¸ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 5, 2021

