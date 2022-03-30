Shehnaaz Gill Reveals 'SidNaaz' Is Not Just A Hashtag, It Means 'everything' To Her

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on 2 September 2021 came as a huge shock to his friends and family. Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill was deeply saddened by the news. It took her several months to heal and return back to normal. But the actor is finally back on track with back to back projects.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is often seen getting teary-eyed remembering her beloved friend Sidharth Shukla on various shows and other platforms. The duo was popularly known as SidNaaz. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill opened up on the hashtag 'SidNaaz.'

Shehnaaz Gill opens up on 'SidNaaz'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and became friends. Fans loved them together on-screen and also gave them the hashtag 'SidNaaz.' Recently, Shehnaaz in an interview with Face magazine opened up about the tag ‘SidNaaz.' She revealed that it was not merely a hashtag for her but it is her 'everything.' Adding to this Shehnaaz Gill said,

“For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

She further reveals that the hashtag 'SidNaaz' is a beautiful memory and part of her life that will always stay with her wherever she goes and whatever she does. Earlier Shehnaaz paid a musical tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15.

Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15

Shehnaaz Gill relived the cherishable memories with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The actor paid a musical tribute to her best friend on the grand finale of the reality show leaving their fans teary-eyed. Shehnaaz danced to her tribute song Tu Yaheen Hai dedicated to Sidharth, followed by showing a video montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's moments from the reality show as contestants. The two met during their stay in Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth was the winner and Shehnaaz the second runner-up. In the video, Shehnaaz can be heard saying, "Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here)."

Image: Twitter/@Faiyaz099