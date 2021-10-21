Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's Last Song 'Habit' Out, Emotional Fans Say 'we Miss You'

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s last song Habit with close friend Shehnaaz Gill has been released and has left the fans emotional. The song which is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee is an ode to the late actor, who breathed his last on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. The video features the two stars romancing and shooting in Goa. The song was slated to release on October 21 but makers released it a day earlier on great demand by the fans of the two stars.

The song is a musical montage, where actual shots of the music video featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are accompanied by some behind-the-scenes clips that show the duo having fun on the sets of the song shoot. The music video shows the former Bigg Boss contestants lip-synching to the lyrics while being emotional and teary-eyed. As soon as the song was out, emotional fans flooded the comment section with love and support for Shehnaaz. There were even some who offered their tribute to the late actor.

One of the fan clubs of the actor informed about the song trending on number 3 since the time it was released. “It's trending at #3. Their last song. Their last project. Few clips, few BTS but a hell lot of strength delivered by the song”, the fan club wrote. Another fan of the two stars thanked the makers of the song for giving such a beautiful last memory of the late actor. “I Thank You So Much for giving us the glimpse of our #SidharthShukla...it's really heart-wrenching”, the user wrote. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Sid has told many times that chahe SidRa ho, SidNaaz ho, ya phir kuch aur, Sidharth ke liye wo sabhi tags important hay jisme "Sid" rahega”. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “#Habit song crossed 3.7 M views,547k likes, 50k+ comments and Trending in India at 4th Spot.”

Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and treated Sidharth-Shehnaaz's fans by unveiling the official poster of the song. Apart from sharing the poster, she also penned a heartfelt tribute for Sidharth Shukla. Remembering him as a great star, the singer wrote, “He was a star and will be forever... The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega.Releasing on the 21st October.”

