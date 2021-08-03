Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Outside Mukesh Chhabra's Office, Fans Speculate Her Bollywood Debut

Shehnaaz Gill has been the internet's favorite for a while now. She became a social media sensation overnight after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Also, her alleged romance with Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla has made her even more popular among the fans of the reality show. Popularity has skyrocketed for the singer-actress as well as all the attention that's coming her way.

Shehnaaz was photographed at Mukesh Chhabra's office on Tuesday, August 3. This alone caused excitement amongst her fans because it sparked speculation about her upcoming Bollywood debut. The stunning actress was spotted leaving Mukesh's Mumbai office in casual clothing.

Shehnaaz posed for photographers and took selfies with fans as she left the casting director's office. She looked stunning in a mustard yellow top and blue jeans. Take a look at her outfit here:

Shehnaaz's fans, on the other hand, are eager to learn more about her Bollywood plans. It is hoped that her visit to Chhabra's office will bring her good news. The fact is that everyone wants to see this bubbly and goofy actress on the big screen.

Shehnaaz to appear alongside Diljit Dosanjh

Gill's stint on Bigg Boss has made Shehnaaz one of the most sought-after stars. Everything from music video offers to regional film offers are on Shehnaaz's schedule. She will appear in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

They have released their first look from their film Honsla Rakh, which stars Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh. As well as Shehnaaz, Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son, Shinda Grewal, the film marks the cinema debut of Shehnaaz. Dusshera, which falls on October 15, will mark the release of the film in theatres. It appears that Shehnaaz is pregnant in the pictures Diljit posted on social media.

Shehnaaz, the internet's favourite, is also seen in another photo showing off her growing baby bump. Diljit captioned the photos, "#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021."

Also on her Instagram account, Shehnaaz posted similar photos and asked her fans if they were 'excited' to see her on the big screen with her. Rakesh Dhawan and Amarjit Singh Saron direct Honsla Rakh, which appears to be a comedy caper. It's Diljit's first time producing a film. Story Time productions, his company, is financing the film.

