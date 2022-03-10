Actor Shehnaaz Gill is known for her talent in singing as well as acting. After her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, the young actor continued to climb up the ladder of success as she became a crowd favourite due to her innocent charm and bubbly persona. Recently, she appeared in the romantic video Honsla Rakh and won over the hearts of many with her acting prowess.

Moreover, Gill is also known for stirring up the internet with her social media posts. Creating some magic, the actor shared a new post that has got fans complimenting her elegance and beauty. Check out her post here.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram post

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, March 10, the 28-year-old actor shared a video where she took her fans on a small tour of her wardrobe. The actor stunned in casual as well as chic outfits that showed off her natural beauty. From a simple yellow top with blue jeans to a classy red jumpsuit, Shehnaaz Gill managed to raise the style statement.

As mentioned earlier, the actor's posts have the tendency to make rounds on the internet as fans admire her content. Continuing the saga, netizens appeared impressed with all of Gill's looks as one fan wrote, ''Gorgeous in every frame'' while another wrote, ''Wowww Beautiful princess''.

More on Shehnaaz Gill

Recently, the actor made a special appearance at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay a tribute to the late actor Siddharth Shukla. For the unversed, the duo was rumoured to be dating after developing a close bond during their stint at the 13th edition of the reality show. However, Shukla met with an unfortunate demise in September last year as he suffered a heart attack. The actor was left heartbroken by the tragedy and received love and support from fans across the country for exhibiting strength during the tumultuous time.

At the BB15 finale, the actor paid an emotional tribute where she said, ''Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here)." People were considerably moved by the performance as the actor also broke down on stage while remembering the late actor.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill