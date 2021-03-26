Shehnaaz Gill Turns Up The Heat By Posing In Her Car; Fans Hail 'stunner'; See Pics

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media platform to upload multiple pictures from her mini-photo shoot in a car. Shehnaaz Gill's photos make waves among her fans whenever she uploads new pictures and her recent picture was no less. Recently, the actress released new music in collaboration with Badshah named Fly and is currently making headlines with her photos on the internet. See Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post here!

Shehnaaz Gill's photos on Instagram

Clad in casual wear, Shehnaaz sported a simple long-sleeved white tee paired with blue jeans. With minimal makeup on, Shehnaaz flaunted natural beauty for the photoshoot. Posing with intense eyes, the actress kept a neutral face throughout the shoot. Simply captioning the post with a fire emoji, her comment replicated the caption as fans went gaga over her new Instagram post.

Netizens' reaction to Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post

Compliments for the singer in Hindi and Punjabi kept pouring in the comment section. Several fans praised the actress for her beauty as one fan called her a stunner. Many fans wrote compliments like 'beautiful' and 'hot' for the actress. One follower called Shehnnaz 'Soni di kudi', complimenting her in Punjabi.

Pic Credit: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram.

A look at Shehnaaz Gill's songs

The actress hailing from Punjab entered the industry through modeling in her younger days and debuted with her music 'Shiv Di Kitaab' in 2015. She rose to prominence with her stint in a recently concluded television reality show that aired on Colors TV. Taking advantage of her newly found fame, Shehnaaz released several new pieces of music with famous music artists.

Her songs like Veham, Range, Sidewalk and Ronda Ali Peti were released along with her work in music videos such as Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, and her most recent collab with Badshah, Fly. The actress will now be seen with Sidharth Shukla for a new project called Habit and is set to appear in the film Honsla Rakh. Check out some of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram photos and videos here!

Promo Pic Credit: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.