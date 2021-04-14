Shehnaaz Gill Twirls To Justin Bieber's 'Intentions', Fans Call Her 'beauty Queen'

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 13, to shake a leg on Justin Bieber's song Intentions. In the video, the 28-year-old actor was seen in a black and pink ruffled skirt and paired it with a sleeveless blacktop. Shenaaz had tied her hair in a high pony and showed off her new hairstyle with the bangs on the front. She wore subtle makeup, rose blush on her cheeks, and accessorized the look with a simple locket and a pair of earrings. After twirling to Bieber's song, she looked into the camera in various poses, flaunting her new hairstyle, she even winked in the video which caused a frenzy among her fans.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's dance on Justin Bieber's Intentions and fans reaction

Shehnaaz Gill's fans went gaga over her dance video and one wrote in Hindi that she set the floor on fire. Other wrote compliments like "Hottest Beauty Queen", "beautiful" and many wrote heart eyes and fire emoticons in the comments. One even compared her to Katrina Kaif and wrote in Hindi that she looked exactly like her. Actor Kiran Rathore commented "omg" and Amit Sobti commented "Cuteee" with heart eyes emoticons.

A sneak peek of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaz Gill recently sported a 90’s heroine look and wore a blue V-neck dress in grey color. She put on bright red lipstick and blush and accessorized her look with a chunky gold chain. Before that, she added a string of pictures flaunting her brand new hairstyle. With her brown hair worn straight below the shoulders, she showed off her fresh new set of bangs that grazed her eyebrows. She had worn a simple peach crop top with a pair of low-rise jeans and opted for nude make-up.

A look at Shehnaaz Gill's music videos

Shehnaaz Gill appeared in the music video 'Fly' along with Badshah and Uchana Amit., which released on March 5. The music of the song is given by D Soldierz and the lyrics have been written by Badshah. Set in the picturesque snow-clad locations of Kashmir, Shehnaaz can be seen driving through a swanky car while donning a cheetah-printed jacket in the video. Sony Music described the video 'fly-est' song of the year and so far the video has garnered 33 million views on YouTube. Shehnaaz Gill has also appeared in two music videos with former Bigg Boss contestant and rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla titled 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

