Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Pens Heartfelt Note For His 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla

As the untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla has left his loved ones devastated, his best friend actor Shehnaaz Gill looked inconsolable when she reached the Oshiwara crematorium for the former's last rites on Friday, 3 September. Her brother Shehbaz was seen taking care of her. Now, Shehbaz took to social media to pay a tribute to his "Sher" Sidharth Shukla and promised that he will become like him.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shebaaz Gill recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of the late TV star, Sidharth Shukla in which he can be seen wearing a white and blue striped football jersey. In the caption, he referred to the late actor as "Sher" and promised that he will try to become like him. Stating further, he also mentioned that it is now his dream, which he will surely fulfilled soon.

He wrote, “MERA SHER U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U @realsidharthshukla” (sic)

Several fans took to Shehbaz Gill’s Instagram post and mourned the demise of such a talented artist. As the fans were deeply shocked by the loss of the actor, they also expressed their concern for Sidharth Shukla’s mother and sister and wrote: "Pls take care of Reeta Aunty pls hmesha un ka shahara ban na un ka beta ban k rehna aur un ki sisters ka bhaie", while another fan also expressed his concern for the late actor’s rumoured beau Shehnaaz Gill and stated, "Apne sher ki sherni ka khayal aabhi apko he rakhna hai shehbaaz bhai."

Sidharth Shukla died due to 'heart attack'

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday, 2 September morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind the later actor's demise has not been revealed yet by the hospital authorities. However, several reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium on Friday.

