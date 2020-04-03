Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Importance Of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Re-run

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government of India announced a 21-day lockdown period. During this period, shooting for shows is also prohibited. Hence, television channel Doordarshan has started airing yesteryear shows like Ramayana and Mahabharat. The channel will also start airing Dekh Bhai Dekh soon. Shekhar Suman, who was a part of the main cast of the show, recently spoke about how he feels about the same.

Shekhar Suman talks about Dekh Bhai Dekh re-run

Shekhar Suman, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, spoke about how he feels about Doordarshan’s decision to re-run Dekh Bhai Dekh. He added that he is extremely happy with the decision and said that he has a lot of emotional attachment to the show. He even recalled how people would keep asking him about the show whenever he would step out.

The actor also added that fans of Dekh Bhai Dekh would keep asking whether the show would be remade and he had no answers for it back then. Shekhar Suman added that now the younger generation will be able to see the show. Accordingly, the previous generation will get a chance to refresh their memories with Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Shekhar Suman said that Dekh Bhai Dekh focused on how a family came together to fight a crisis during difficult times. He said that the people will be able to connect with it as everyone across the world is going through tough times. Dekh Bhai Dekh, in Shekhar Suman’s opinion, will bring people together to share their joyful and sad moments during these tough times.

When asked whether re-runs of Dekh Bhai Dekh would make sense in an era of OTT platforms like Netflix, Shekar Suman added that people who have not watched the show are missing out. He even went on to add that classics remain classics no matter what. He even said that the nostalgic value attached to Dekh Bhai Dekh is like wine, “the older they get, the better they are”.

