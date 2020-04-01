The Debate
'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Return On Doordarshan After 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Television News

Dekh Bhai Dekh is a popular Indian TV show that aired in the year 1993. Doordarshan National broke the news on Twitter of this joining other DD shows on TV.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dekh Bhai Dekh

The Coronavirus outbreak has confined every citizen in their respective homes. Amidst this lockdown period, several old TV shows have returned on television such as Ramayan, Mahabharata, Byomkesh Bakshi, among others. Adding to everybody's delight the all-time favourite show, Dekh Bhai Dekh is also making a comeback. Take a look at the full story here.

Read Also: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestants Karishma & Tejasswi Praise Karan; Here's Why

After Ramayan & Mahabharat, '90s Hit Show Dekh Bhai Dekh To Return On DD 

Read Also: Sidharth Shukla Says He Is Bored, Fans Entertain Him With 'Bigg Boss 13' Clips

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Doordarshan National took to Twitter to announce that Dekh Bhai Dekh is also going to be available on television from today. Dekh Bhai Dekh was an extremely popular comedy show featuring Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, Vishal Singh and Nattasha Singh in lead roles.

Dekh Bhai Dekh aired in the year 1993 and was created, directed, edited by Aanand Mahendroo. The show was produced under the banner of Saraswati Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd. Dekh Bhai Dekh had a total of 65 episodes of 22 mins each.

Read Also: 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

This above tweet was shared by Doordarshan National to announce the comeback of Dekh Bhai Dekh. Catch each episode at 6 pm only on DD National.

Popular TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata have returned to television to entertain the audience during tough times. Both Ramayan and Mahabharata are based on Hindu Mythology and were highly popular back in the day. Popular kids' show Shaktimaan featuring Mukesh Khanna is also scheduled to make a comeback on TV, thereby entertaining the audience with nostalgia during the lockdown.

Read Also: Ellen DeGeneres' Throwback Prom Photo Gives Students A Way To Celebrate Amid Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
