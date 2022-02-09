Sherri Shepherd To Replace Wendy Williams As Guest Host On 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Prominent Sherri Shepherd is set to replace Wendy Williams as the new host of the daytime TV show, The Wendy Williams Show. According to Page Six, beginning September 2022, former The View co-host Shepherd will take over the series regularly and this move is not forever as the team will monitor Willaims health progress till then.

For the unversed, Wendy Willaims has been battling with the effects of Graves’ disease and other undisclosed health issues for months, occasionally speaking on her progress with concerned fans. Previously according to the International media outlet, it was announced that she will not be returning to the show until at least March, with Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Bevy Smith, Terrence J and Sherri Shepherd all set to return as guest hosts for the month of February through March 4.

Sherri Shepherd to replace Wendy Williams on the famous TV show

According to reports by TMZ, the makers of the show would monitor Wendy’s progress till September before coming up with the show’s 15th episode. If the media maven is healthy enough to host by then, she’ll be welcomed back with open arms. If not, Shepherd will take over and producers will consider a name change for the talk show.

Willaims absence from the show’s studio has been felt by every crew member. Many staff members also reportedly feel that the quality of the show has taken a dip ever since the TV star has been out from the show. . Alongside fellow actor Michael Rapaport, Shepherd became one of the lead guest hosts on the show, filling in on a regular basis for Williams since the beginning of Season 13 as the veteran talk show host took time off. Other guest hosts have included Leah Remini, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos.

Shepherd’s stint on the show as the host would mark her return to being a full-time daytime talk show host. She was last seen as a co-host on the show The View, which came to an end in 2014. Shepherd has since made frequent returns to guest host The View as the show seeks a fifth panellist to replace conservative host Meghan.

IMAGE: AP