The Wendy Williams Show Confirms Return For Season 13; Check Details Here

The makers of The Wendy Williams Show have finally confirmed the return of the show for its 13th season. The show follows radio host and author Wendy Williams bringing her distinctive personality to the TV. Along with celebrity interviews and regular segments, the show is also known for its Hot Topics, in which the host giving her honest take on the latest entertainment headlines. Since the show was recently postponed, fans have been wondering when is Wendy Williams Show is coming back. Read further for all the details.

Taking to Instagram, the team of Wendy Williams unveiled the Wendy Williams Show release date. The IG post saw a video, which began with a purple chair ad Wendy's mic lying on it. The post's caption read, "THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY. You don’t wanna miss it!" Wendy Williams also promised all-new hot topics in season 13. The Wendy Williams Show Season 13 would commence on October 4, 2021. Fans of the show host expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post.

Wendy Williams' health issues

Wendy Williams has been dealing with some health issues for the past few weeks. On September 10, the host's team revealed she was going through some health issues and would be unable to be present for her show's ongoing promotions. Her statement read, "Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple share on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." Despite her health issues, she did not change the show's premiere date.

A few days later, Wendy William's team revealed she had been tested positive for COVID-19. The makers, therefore, postponed the show's 13 season's premiere date. Wendy's team released an official statement, which read, "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to Quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

Image: AP