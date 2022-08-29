Shilpa Shinde Asked If She And Hina Khan Can Be Friends After 'BB 11'; Says 'I Won't...'

The popular reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is all set to mark its return next month. The show's tenth season will begin airing on September 3 on the weekends. The confirmed contestants of the forthcoming season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who is all set for her new venture, took a dig at actor Hina Khan, stating that she will 'defeat' her again if she takes part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Shilpa Shinde takes a dig at Hina Khan

In a recent interview, film critic Siddharth Kannan asked Shinde, "So if you two will meet again then will you guys be friends?" To this, Shilpa quickly responded, "So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this...enemy is a weird word but inside the Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies)."

"Us ghar mein dost bhi bann jate hain aur dushman bhi (You can make both friends and enemies inside the house). Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (I won't call her my enemy exactly, because I genuinely used to like her)," she added.

In 2017, television actor Hina Khan was declared the first runner-up on Bigg Boss, while Shilpa Shinde took home the trophy. Inside the Bigg Boss house, the duo's relationship was exceedingly strained, and they frequently engaged in altercations. The sourness in their relationship exceeded to a level that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor called Shilpa a ‘chawl girl' after which the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! star stated that she would never want to meet Hina in real life.

Hina Khan even body-shamed the 45-year-old actor as she said, "Meri jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal hai nahi, akal hai nahi, bhainsi jaisi hai. Karegi kya? (Try to become like me Shilpa Shinde. You loser. You don't have brains and you are like a buffalo. What can you even do)?"

(Image: @realhinakhan/@shilpa_shinde_official/Instagram)